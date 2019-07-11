Detroit's Double Winter and Eliza Godfrey support Nashville-based Thelma and the Sleaze at UFO Factory

click to enlarge Noah Elliott Morrison

Sometimes a band name can straddle both the genius and the ridiculous. Such is the case with Thelma and the Sleaze, a Nashville-based rock band that takes equal inspiration from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Sleater-Kinney. The blistering Southern rock is paired here with the icy stylings of Detroit’s Double Winter, who combine dream pop with surf rock and just might be our favorite local act to feature an electric violin. Singer-songwriter Eliza Godfrey is also on the bill.



Doors at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.



