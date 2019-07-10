Steady as they go — the Raconteurs head to the Masonic for back-to-back shows

Olivia Jean

Jack White’s otherband is back. Or is it his other otherband? By this point, we’ve lost track of the former White Stripes frontman’s various extracurricular pursuits.Last month, the Racs — co-frontmen White and Brendan Benson, along with Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler from the Greenhornes — returned with, the band's first record in more than a decade. It reportedly mixed the record by piping the tracks into White’s Tesla using an unused FM frequency, with White and Co. then using a walkie-talkie to send feedback back to the studio to giveits big, polished sound. Talk about “garage rock!” Anyway, on this tour, the band has busted out a cover of “Keep on Trash” by the Go, White’s other otherband — a treat for longtime fans who have been listening long before White could afford a Model S. Pure Heart Travelers and Nikki D & Sisters of Thunder open the show on Friday, while Saturday features support from the Hentchmen (yet another band that White has played in) and the Stools.

