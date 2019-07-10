Steady as they go — the Raconteurs head to the Masonic for back-to-back shows
Staff Pick
PostedByLee DeVito
on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 4:27 PM
Olivia Jean
Jack White’s other other band is back. Or is it his other other other band? By this point, we’ve lost track of the former White Stripes frontman’s various extracurricular pursuits.
Last month, the Racs — co-frontmen White and Brendan Benson, along with Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler from the Greenhornes — returned with Help Us Stranger, the band's first record in more than a decade. It reportedly mixed the record by piping the tracks into White’s Tesla using an unused FM frequency, with White and Co. then using a walkie-talkie to send feedback back to the studio to give Help Us Stranger its big, polished sound. Talk about “garage rock!” Anyway, on this tour, the band has busted out a cover of “Keep on Trash” by the Go, White’s other other other band — a treat for longtime fans who have been listening long before White could afford a Model S. Pure Heart Travelers and Nikki D & Sisters of Thunder open the show on Friday, while Saturday features support from the Hentchmen (yet another band that White has played in) and the Stools.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, at the Masonic; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets start at $45.
