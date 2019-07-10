City Slang

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Jack White will play a charity baseball game at Hamtramck's historic Negro League ballpark on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Jack White. - MPH PHOTOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • MPH Photos / Shutterstock.com
  • Jack White.

Ahead of this weekend's back-to-back Detroit dates with his band the Raconteurs, Jack White — a noted fan of America's favorite pastime — will play a charity baseball game at Hamtramck Stadium.

The event will benefit the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium, a group raising money to rehab the historic grounds. Previously, White donated $10,000 to the effort. Hamtramck Stadium grandstand has been in disrepair and closed to the public since the 1990s.

White and his "Warstic Woodmen" will play a sandlot-style game at noon on Thursday, July 11. Admission to Hamtramck Stadium is free, and donations to the Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium will be accepted. According to a press release, since the grandstand is under repair, fans are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and folding chairs.



The "Warstic Woodmen" refers to Warstic, the Dallas-based sporting goods company founded by former Detroit Tigers second baseman Ben Jenkins. White is a part owner of the company. According to a press release, Thursday's team includes White, Jenkins, White's Raconteurs bandmate Brendan Benson, and others.

Built in 1930, the stadium was the former home of the Detroit Stars in 1930-1931 and 1933, and is one of the few remaining Negro League ballparks in America. During its heyday, it hosted many Negro League players, including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, and Detroit's Norman "Turkey" Stearnes. Stearnes' daughters, Joyce Thompson and Rosilyn Brown, will sing the national anthem before the game.

Baseball is near and dear to White's heart: In 2008, White donated nearly $170,00 to revamp Clark Park, the Southwest Detroit park where he played ball growing up. In 2014, a hilarious photo of White brooding at a Chicago Cubs game went viral.

White's hit with his former band the White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army," has entered the sports stadium soundtrack canon.

Hamtramck Stadium is located at 3201 Dan St., Hamtramck.

City Slang

