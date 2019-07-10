City Slang

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

City Slang

Doo doo doo doo doo doo you know that 'Baby Shark Live!' is coming to Detroit this fall?

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge BABY SHARK LIVE/SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Baby Shark Live/Shore Fire Media


Just when you thought you got a much-too-catchy song about a family line of sharks out of your head, think again. "Baby Shark Live" is coming to the Fox Theatre on Nov. 3.



The "Baby Shark Dance" video is a global phenomenon among toddlers, parents, and honestly anyone who has access to the internet. The viral video features young children and animated underwater animals taking part in an under-the-sea dance party.


Both the video and the song have broken the charts — and likely has made us break other things with its repetitive melody — within the past year. The video ranks as the eighth most viewed in the history of YouTube.


The show will feature Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong, a pink fox, going on an adventure through song and dance about colors, shapes, numbers, and more. This is its first North American tour, which includes 30 cities across the country. 


Tickets, which start at $19.50, will go live on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m., with an option for a meet-and-greet package with the characters of the performance.

City Slang

