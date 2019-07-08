Jack White and Brendan Benson will play an intimate acoustic show at Detroit's Third Man Records
PostedByLee DeVito
on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM
Courtesy photo
For Third Man Records heads who just can't get enough, Raconteurs frontdudes Jack White and Brendan Benson have announced an intimate acoustic gig at Third Man Records Cass Corridor.
The show is at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at TMR. Tickets are $3 for Vault members and $40 for the general public each, and are now available at thirdmanstore.com.
The show comes just ahead of the band's back-to-back gigs at Detroit's Masonic Temple this weekend. While Friday's show is sold out, there are still tickets for Saturday's show starting at $45. The Hentchmen, who White had previously recorded with, will warm up the show.
