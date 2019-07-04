City Slang

Thursday, July 4, 2019

City Slang

Stef Chura will celebrate ‘Midnight’ with Johnny Ill and French Vanilla at Deluxx Fluxx

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge KELSEY HART
  • Kelsey Hart

When reviewing her sophomore record Midnight, Rolling Stone called metro Detroit indie rock babe Stef Chura “a formidable triple threat,” while Pitchfork called her presence on the new record as being as “self-assured as PJ Harvey and as liberated as Alanis Morrisette.” The recent MT cover girl and punk cheerleader — if you had any doubts, just watch her latest visuals for “Scream” — might moonlight as a karaoke host, but it’s her singular controlled rock howl and candid songwriting that has national outlets joining us in praising her as one of the fiercest voices in music. For this hometown record release show, Chura will be joined by Johnny Ill as well as L.A.-based post-punk foursome, French Vanilla.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $10.




