Thursday, July 4, 2019

Detroit heavy-hitters Black Noi$e, Zelooperz, and Jay Daniel team up at Deluxx Fluxx

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison

Christmas in July isn’t really a thing but we’re feeling this gift of a lineup: Zelooperz (the noted member of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade), emerging electronic producer Jay Daniel, and Black Noi$e (a Metro Times artist to watch who just so happens to roll deep with Earl Sweatshirt) — all of whom are riding the wave of fresh releases. The most recent of the releases come from Zelooperz, who dropped his Shigeto collaborative follow-up with Dyn-o-mite and Wild Card, both of which find the eccentric rapper pushing his unconventional stream-of-consciousness style. But don’t sleep on the low-roll of grind-worthy beats via Black Noi$e’s most recent “Fader Mix,” either.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $5.




