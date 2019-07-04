Detroit heavy-hitters Black Noi$e, Zelooperz, and Jay Daniel team up at Deluxx Fluxx

click to enlarge Noah Elliott Morrison

Christmas in July isn’t really a thing but we’re feeling this gift of a lineup: Zelooperz (the noted member of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade), emerging electronic producer Jay Daniel, and Black Noi$e (aartist to watch who just so happens to roll deep with Earl Sweatshirt) — all of whom are riding the wave of fresh releases. The most recent of the releases come from Zelooperz, who dropped his Shigeto collaborative follow-up withand, both of which find the eccentric rapper pushing his unconventional stream-of-consciousness style. But don’t sleep on the low-roll of grind-worthy beats via Black Noi$e’s most recent “Fader Mix,” either.

