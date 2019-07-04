Ann Arbor's Chirp will bring uplifting funk to the Blind Pig

click to enlarge MillerTyme Design

Chirp.

Name a more Ann Arbor-sounding experience than watching local prog-funk favorites Chirp at the Blind Pig. We’ll wait.While y’all recover from the meandering funk of Electric Forest , there’s the Wilco -meets- the Marcus King Band stylings of Jay Fryndenlund, Brian Long, Ken Ball, and John Gorine of Chirp. Formed in 2015 and known for performing their asses off (more than 200 shows in three years), the melodic foursome released the long overdue jammy and jazzy debut album earlier this year along with three live-recorded EPs. Funk Worthy and Liquid Thickness will also perform.

