City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 4, 2019

City Slang

Ann Arbor's Chirp will bring uplifting funk to the Blind Pig

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge Chirp. - MILLERTYME DESIGN
  • MillerTyme Design
  • Chirp.

Name a more Ann Arbor-sounding experience than watching local prog-funk favorites Chirp at the Blind Pig. We’ll wait.

While y’all recover from the meandering funk of Electric Forest, there’s the Wilco-meets-the Marcus King Band stylings of Jay Fryndenlund, Brian Long, Ken Ball, and John Gorine of Chirp. Formed in 2015 and known for performing their asses off (more than 200 shows in three years), the melodic foursome released the long overdue jammy and jazzy debut album earlier this year along with three live-recorded EPs. Funk Worthy and Liquid Thickness will also perform.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Blind Pig; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com. Tickets are $10.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Weird Al Yankovic dials it back — but he's still weird Read More

  2. Parkland survivor Emma González calls out Madonna’s graphic 'God Control' video: 'This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence' Read More

  3. Dave Matthews Band will crash into DTE Energy Music Theatre Read More

  4. Smooth as sheepskin — Smog's Bill Callahan heads to MOCAD Read More

  5. Tal National brings lush West African rock 'n' roll to Trinosophes Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...