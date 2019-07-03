City Slang

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

City Slang

Tal National brings lush West African rock 'n' roll to Trinosophes

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Tal National. - COURTESY OF FAT CAT
  • Courtesy of Fat Cat
  • Tal National.

If you, like us, at one point thought West Africa may not be instantly recognized as a rock 'n' roll breeding ground, get that bullshit out of your head because the larger than life outfit Tal National is doing the damn thing. Hailing from Niger, West Africa, Tal National has slowly built a reputation for energetic live performances — sometimes spanning five hours per set — starting with 2006's debut, Apokte. The ensemble, which has been known to travel with 12 performers, has scaled down to just six members to deliver the ambitiously layered arrangements, all of which burst with tinges of western indie rock. 2013's Kaani marked not only the band's third record but also gained international traction. Billed as a "super show," Tal National will be joined by Brazillian musician, Sessa.

Tal National wsg Sessa will perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Trinosophes; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-737-6606; trinosophes.com. Tickets are $15-$20.




  • Staff Pick
    Tal National @ Trinosophes

    • Tue., July 9, 8 p.m. $15-$20

City Slang

