Tal National brings lush West African rock 'n' roll to Trinosophes

Tal National.

If you, like us, at one point thought West Africa may not be instantly recognized as a rock 'n' roll breeding ground, get that bullshit out of your head because the larger than life outfit Tal National is doing the damn thing. Hailing from Niger, West Africa, Tal National has slowly built a reputation for energetic live performances — sometimes spanning five hours per set — starting with 2006's debut,. The ensemble, which has been known to travel with 12 performers, has scaled down to just six members to deliver the ambitiously layered arrangements, all of which burst with tinges of western indie rock. 2013'smarked not only the band's third record but also gained international traction. Billed as a "super show," Tal National will be joined by Brazillian musician, Sessa.

