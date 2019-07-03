City Slang

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

City Slang

Parkland survivor Emma González calls out Madonna’s graphic 'God Control' video: 'This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Emma González and Madonna. - SHUTTERSTOCK (LEV RADIN, JSTONE)
  • Shutterstock (lev radin, JStone)
  • Emma González and Madonna.

On her latest record, Madame X, Madonna samples the voice of Parkland survivor-turned-activist Emma González on the album's closing track, "I Rise." The sample comes from a speech González gave shortly after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 dead.

The Queen of Pop has continued to take on gun control in the new video for her track "God Control," which depicts a graphic nightclub shooting reminiscent of the 2016 shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub that killed 49.

But now, González is criticizing Madonna, saying the video was in poor taste.



"Madonna's new video for her song #GodControl was fucked up, it was horrible," González tweeted. "This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming — people who have been working in the GVP [Gun Violence Protection] community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities."

In a press release for the video, Madonna said, "I want to draw attention through my platform as an artist to a problem in America that is out of control and is taking the lives of innocent people. ... This crisis can end if our legislators act to change the laws that fail to protect us all."



You can watch the "God Control" video here.

City Slang

