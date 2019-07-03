Parkland survivor Emma González calls out Madonna’s graphic 'God Control' video: 'This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence'

click to enlarge Shutterstock (lev radin, JStone)

Emma González and Madonna.

She should have sent out a message warning what her new video contained, ESPECIALLY to the Pulse Victims, ESPECIALLY as it was released Just After the Anniversary on June 12th. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming — people who have been working in the GVP community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities. #GodControl — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

Also if you tweet pictures or videos from the video of #GodControl, please tag it as Triggering for fucks sake — Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019

On her latest record,, Madonna samples the voice of Parkland survivor-turned-activist Emma González on the album's closing track, "I Rise." The sample comes from a speech González gave shortly after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 dead.The Queen of Pop has continued to take on gun control in the new video for her track "God Control," which depicts a graphic nightclub shooting reminiscent of the 2016 shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub that killed 49.But now, González is criticizing Madonna, saying the video was in poor taste."Madonna's new video for her song #GodControl was fucked up, it was horrible," González tweeted. "This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming — people who have been working in the GVP [Gun Violence Protection] community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities."In a press release for the video, Madonna said, "I want to draw attention through my platform as an artist to a problem in America that is out of control and is taking the lives of innocent people. ... This crisis can end if our legislators act to change the laws that fail to protect us all."

You can watch the "God Control" video here.



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.