Parkland survivor Emma González calls out Madonna’s graphic 'God Control' video: 'This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence'

She should have sent out a message warning what her new video contained, ESPECIALLY to the Pulse Victims, ESPECIALLY as it was released Just After the Anniversary on June 12th.— Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019
This is NOT the correct way to talk about gun violence, unlike how many fans have been exclaiming — people who have been working in the GVP community know how to talk about gun violence, not most celebrities. #GodControl— Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019
Also if you tweet pictures or videos from the video of #GodControl, please tag it as Triggering for fucks sake— Emma González (@Emma4Change) June 29, 2019
You can watch the "God Control" video here.
