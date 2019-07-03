No water? No problem — 'Jaws' in concert will still freak you out

click to enlarge Universal Pictures

"You're going to need a bigger string section."We have Steven Spielberg's 1975 shark movie to thank for years of irrational fears of fucking sharks lurking in, like, every possible body of water just waiting to gobble our unsuspecting asses up. A sonic pairing with a live symphony orchestra should ease the anxiety a little, right? Wrong. The film's iconic score from the incomparable John Williams is as much of a character as the toothy animatronic antagonist, Bruce… the shark. Skip the beach and feel the terror as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs the entire score in sync with a screening of

