Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Dave Matthews Band will crash into DTE Energy Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch

If she doesn’t remember the time when Dave Matthews Band’s bus driver dumped 800 pounds of human waste on an unsuspecting boat tour while driving over a bridge in Chicago, then she’s too young for you, bro.

For more than 25 years, Dave Matthews and his band have been providing smooth mainstream jam band funk. Truthfully, summer wouldn’t be the same without an appearance from the ensemble that plagued us with one of the most infamous mondegreens of all time with 1996's "Crash into Me." (It’s "Hike up your skirt a little more" and not "Hack up your skirt you little boy," FYI.) DMB will tour in support of a massive catalog of music that encompasses nine studio albums (including 2018's Come to Me which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts), and dozens of live cuts.

Dave Matthews Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $45+.



