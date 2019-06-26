City Slang

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

City Slang

Unleash your inner heathen for a night of art punk with Timmy's Organism at UFO Factory

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Timmy Vulgar of Timmy's Organism. - THIRD MAN RECORDS
  • Third Man Records
  • Timmy Vulgar of Timmy's Organism.

There are rare moments when life just so happens to imitate art, and other times art imitates life. When it comes to Timmy “Vulgar” Lampinen (Human Eye, Clone Defects) and his demonic basement sludge via Timmy’s Organism, life fucks art, and art, in turn, spits blood on life, and good god it’s the sonic equivalent to an IV pumping gasoline into our veins. Well, he’s back, once again joined by his cohorts Jeff Giant on bass and drummer Blake Hill for a theatrical stage spectacle. Joining the blessed mess are Nadine Chronopoulos and Kely Markley’s rock project, Milk Bath, and Cleveland proto-punks X__X. There will also be a special performance by Detroit artist Jimbo Easter.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.




