The incomparable Grace Jones is coming to Detroit and we're not worthy

Before Lady Gaga took to the red carpet draped in raw meat , or Björk made waves for wearing a swan dress , and long before queen Beyoncé would unleash her visual masterpiece Lemonade , there was Studio 54 and the androgynous art-pop icon Grace Jones.The 71-year-old Jamaican-American supermodel, actress, singer, and style legend is gracing Detroit with a rare, one-off appearance. Jones, who rarely performs — as evidenced by her website, which only lists a few expired international tour dates from 2015 — was most recently the subject of Sophie Fiennes’s Bloodlight and Bami , a stunning documentary that follows the “Pull Up to the Bumper” singer around the world and took nearly 12 years to complete. “Sometimes you have to be a high-flying bitch,” Jones says in a clip fromwhile applying her signature contour, laughing.

