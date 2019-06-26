The incomparable Grace Jones is coming to Detroit and we're not worthy

The 71-year-old Jamaican-American supermodel, actress, singer, and style legend is gracing Detroit with a rare, one-off appearance. Jones, who rarely performs — as evidenced by her website, which only lists a few expired international tour dates from 2015 — was most recently the subject of Sophie Fiennes’s Bloodlight and Bami, a stunning documentary that follows the “Pull Up to the Bumper” singer around the world and took nearly 12 years to complete. “Sometimes you have to be a high-flying bitch,” Jones says in a clip from Bloodlight and Bami while applying her signature contour, laughing.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Masonic Temple; 500 Temple St., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets are $39.50+.
