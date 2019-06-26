Email
Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Old Man, Greg McIntosh, and Ben Collins keep it chill at Ann Arbor's Lo-Fi Bar

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Ben Collins. - MAREN CELESTE
  • Maren Celeste
  • Ben Collins.

“Old Man take a look at my life, we want to go to bed at a reasonable hour.” OK, so these may not be Neil Young lyrics, but it might as well be the mantra for this low-key evening with a trio of sonic heavy-hitters at a new-ish hotspot. Tapping into new material from his recent EP, Ghost Ships, is Ypsilanti folk rocker Old Man. The ever-cerebral Greg McIntosh will also perform and shares the bill with producer, engineer, multi-instrumentalist, and Minihorse mastermind Ben Collins, who will be making a rare solo appearance.

Music begins at 7 p.m on Friday, June 28, at Lo-Fi Bar.; 220 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-6070; lofiannarbor.com. Cover is $7.

