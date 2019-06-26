Old Man, Greg McIntosh, and Ben Collins keep it chill at Ann Arbor's Lo-Fi Bar

click to enlarge Maren Celeste

Ben Collins.

<a href="http://oldmanghostdad.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-ships-preview-demo">Ghost Ships - Preview/Demo by Old Man</a>

“Old Man take a look at my life, we want to go to bed at a reasonable hour.” OK, so these may not be Neil Young lyrics , but it might as well be the mantra for this low-key evening with a trio of sonic heavy-hitters at a new-ish hotspot . Tapping into new material from his recent EP,, is Ypsilanti folk rocker Old Man. The ever-cerebral Greg McIntosh will also perform and shares the bill with producer, engineer, multi-instrumentalist, and Minihorse mastermind Ben Collins , who will be making a rare solo appearance.

