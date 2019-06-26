New Zealand trio, the Beths, to bring heady pop to El Club

click to enlarge Courtesy of Red Light Management

Think of all the missteps, mistakes, and heartbreaks we could have avoided if only we considered how our future selves would feel about it. “There’s something about you/ I wanna risk going through,” the Beths sing on “Future Me Hates Me” — the title track from the band’s 2018 sophomore record. Hailing from New Zealand and fronted by Elizabeth Stokes, the Beths strike a balance between the energetic pop-punk impulsiveness of Paramore with the sincerity, harmonization, and lyricism of Death Cab for Cutie. (It’s no wonder DCFC invited the NZ trio along as support for their UK tour earlier this year.)

