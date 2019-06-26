Jazzin' at the Vanity celebrates revitalization of the historic venue with a free 2-day festival

click to enlarge Albert Duce/WikiMedia Commons

What do Duke Ellington and the Velvet Underground have in common?Both performed at an Aztec-themed venue on Detroit’s east side. Opened in 1929 and shuttered in 1958 and again in 1988, the Vanity Ballroom remains a historic fixture along the Jefferson-Chalmers business district. To celebrate the heritage of this Detroit neighborhood, the Jazzin’ on Jefferson series returns with Jazzin’ at the Vanity , a free two-day jazz and blues festival serving as a kickoff to the Vanity’s revitalization and restoration efforts. The event will offer a marketplace, food, visual art experiences, children’s activities, and historic tours, as well as performances by Ralphe Armstrong, Allen Dennard, Mahogany Jones, Marion Hayden Detroit Legacy, Thornetta Davis, and more.

