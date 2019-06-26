City Slang

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

City Slang

Jazzin' at the Vanity celebrates revitalization of the historic venue with a free 2-day festival

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge ALBERT DUCE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Albert Duce/WikiMedia Commons

What do Duke Ellington and the Velvet Underground have in common?

Both performed at an Aztec-themed venue on Detroit’s east side. Opened in 1929 and shuttered in 1958 and again in 1988, the Vanity Ballroom remains a historic fixture along the Jefferson-Chalmers business district. To celebrate the heritage of this Detroit neighborhood, the Jazzin’ on Jefferson series returns with Jazzin’ at the Vanity, a free two-day jazz and blues festival serving as a kickoff to the Vanity’s revitalization and restoration efforts. The event will offer a marketplace, food, visual art experiences, children’s activities, and historic tours, as well as performances by Ralphe Armstrong, Allen Dennard, Mahogany Jones, Marion Hayden Detroit Legacy, Thornetta Davis, and more.

Jazzin' at the Vanity begins at noon on Saturday, June 29, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30; Located on Jefferson Avenue between Newport and Lakewood Streets, Detroit; jazzinatthevanity.com; Event is free and open to the public.




