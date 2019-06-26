Fall under the spell of gothic blues singer Adia Victoria with her free Ann Arbor performance

click to enlarge Courtesy of Red Light Management



Thanks to Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch summer concert series, you can take your lunch break with Adia Victoria, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter who will make you rethink the way you hear the blues. Victoria’s whispery vocals wield a sense of power against dark and demanding blues-infused instrumentals. Earlier this year, she dropped her sophomore album, Silences — a haunting, internal examination of the struggles of having grown up as a woman of color in the American South. Don’t get her twisted, though — songs like “Different Kind of Love” and “Heathen” will get you on your feet. Erin Zindle of Ann Arbor-based the Ragbirds is also on the bill.



Adia Victoria will perform wsg Erin Zindle at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Liberty Plaza; 255 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; soniclunch.com. Event is free.



