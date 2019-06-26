Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., reportedly dead after heart attack

Chuff Media

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., the estranged father of Detroit rapper Eminem, has reportedly died.



TMZ reports that Mathers suffered a heart attack while at home near Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was 67 years old.





