Detroit's Best Exes plot their return at Outer Limits Lounge with Book Lovers and Career Club

Best Exes.

You’re not crazy — Linda Jordan, Jim Cherewick, and Erin Davis of Best Exes have been MIA for the past year or so. Well, they’re back and they’ve got a new drummer, Evan Eklund, and some new songs that they say absolutely do not call to mind Canadian children’s music performer Fred Penner, "if he were to play dub goth in a church of blind Civil War pie-eaters.”



Instead, they’ll revisit their retro, lo-fi, platonic hand-holding DIY indie rock. Book Lovers — a new-ish project from Autumn Wetli, Clara Salyer, and company — will make their Hamtramck debut, as well as Metro Times band to watch, the Detroit duo putting the F-U in Fun-employment, Mark Sleeman and Leah Barnett of Career Club. DJ Greg Baise rounds out the bill.



Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; facebook.com/outerlimitsdetroit. Cover is $7.





<a href="http://bestexes.bandcamp.com/album/autumn-in-la">Autumn in LA by Best Exes</a>