Wiccans celebrate 10 years of witchy shit with anniversary bash at Outer Limits Lounge

Martha J Schmitt

Wics.

Before the age of the Pinterest witch (yaaaas to coffin-shaped acrylic nails and smudging your exes’ shit) Detroit’s crystal-gazing baddies — Wiccans — conjured a witchy weed haze and cast a sonic spell, complete with didgeridoos and flutes.Aran Ruth, Kelly Jean Caldwell, Jeff Fournier, John Szymanski, and William Hafer (and others) are celebrating 10 years of Wics with an acoustic performance, and they’ve enlisted some cosmic companions to usher in another decade of decadence. Among them are a debut solo performance by a potentially nude David Vaughn (Wasabi Dream), DJ Rock Nite Ray, and more.

