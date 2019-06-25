City Slang

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

City Slang

Wiccans celebrate 10 years of witchy shit with anniversary bash at Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Wics. - MARTHA J SCHMITT
  • Martha J Schmitt
  • Wics.

Before the age of the Pinterest witch (yaaaas to coffin-shaped acrylic nails and smudging your exes’ shit) Detroit’s crystal-gazing baddies — Wiccans — conjured a witchy weed haze and cast a sonic spell, complete with didgeridoos and flutes.

Aran Ruth, Kelly Jean Caldwell, Jeff Fournier, John Szymanski, and William Hafer (and others) are celebrating 10 years of Wics with an acoustic performance, and they’ve enlisted some cosmic companions to usher in another decade of decadence. Among them are a debut solo performance by a potentially nude David Vaughn (Wasabi Dream), DJ Rock Nite Ray, and more.


Music begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; facebook.com/outerlimitsdetroit. No cover.



  • Staff Pick
    Wiccans @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Wed., June 26, 8 p.m. No cover

