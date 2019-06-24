Second annual Kindred Music and Culture Festival announces lineup

Returning for a second year to celebrate and promote Detroit's Black creative community is the Kindred Music and Cultural Festival.
The festival will return for a single-day festival on the grounds of Michigan Central Station at Roosevelt Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at noon.
Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased by visiting kindredfestival.com.
The official lineup for the 2nd Annual Kindred Music & Culture Festival. Some of Detroit's most talented artists and DJs will grace the Kindred stage this year. Tickets are available now for purchase through the link in our bio. See you there! pic.twitter.com/hhcROtsE3z— Kindred Music & Culture Festival (@KindredxME) June 24, 2019
