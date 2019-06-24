City Slang

Monday, June 24, 2019

Second annual Kindred Music and Culture Festival announces lineup

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge Tiny Jag. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Tiny Jag.

Returning for a second year to celebrate and promote Detroit's Black creative community is the Kindred Music and Cultural Festival.

The festival will return for a single-day festival on the grounds of Michigan Central Station at Roosevelt Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at noon.



"I hope that Kindred can allow people who otherwise move in different circles to find this place where they're all together and there's this opportunity for young Black people in Detroit to walk away having built some relationships across the city," Kindred founder Leah Hill told Metro Times ahead of last year's inaugural fest.

This year's music lineup will see return performers Supercoolwicked, Supakaine, Willie Mac Jr., Problematicblackhottie, DJ Skyjetta, Tiny Jag, and
Pusha T mentee, Monalyse. Also on the bill are Highly Caffeinated rapper Curtis Roach who joins “ghettotech” princess, Milfie, Lostboy, Daniel Hex, and others.

Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased by visiting kindredfestival.com.


