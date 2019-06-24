A voice of less complicated times, Avril Lavigne announces tour with Detroit date

Ben Affleck was named People Magazine's sexiest man alive, the first-ever cellphone with a built-in camera hit the market in the U.S., and one of the biggest news stories of the year belonged to Michael Jackson, who notoriously held his 9-month-old baby over a balcony in Berlin. It was also the same year that Canadian anti-pop star, Avril Lavigne, released her debut record Let Go — a perfect batch of pop-punk anthems for the gloomy post-9/11 world.
Seventeen years after gifting the world earworms like “Sk8er Boi,”“Complicated,” and “I'm With You,” Lavigne is still doing the damn thing with pin-straight hair, black eyeliner, and a shockingly wide vocal range.
Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting 313presents.com. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports research and those suffering from Lyme Disease, serious illnesses, and disabilities.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.