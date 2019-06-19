City Slang

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

City Slang

Fuzz off — Fuzz Fest returns to Ann Arbor with 33 bands who don't give a fuzz

Local Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge Child Bite. - NOISE FLOOR PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Noise Floor Photography
  • Child Bite.

It doesn’t seem possible. We’ve crunched the numbers, looked at the lineup, and — holy shit — the folks at Fuzz Fest have done it again. For six years running, Fuzz Fest has thrown the biggest, baddest bash for metro Detroit bands who embody the fuzzy, give-no-fuckery fire forged by the likes of Iggy Pop and the imperfect perfection of the MC5. This year, Fuzz Fest will host 33 bands on two stages over the course of three nights, and invites metal mainstays Child Bite along with Towner, Wizard Union, Toe Cutter, the Amino Acids, Loose Koozies, and outer space rockers Krillin.

Fuzz Fest will run from 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22, at the Blind Pig; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com. Single-day tickets are $10-$12, three-day passes are $20.

City Slang

