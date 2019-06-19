Fuzz off — Fuzz Fest returns to Ann Arbor with 33 bands who don't give a fuzz

click to enlarge Noise Floor Photography

Child Bite.

It doesn’t seem possible. We’ve crunched the numbers, looked at the lineup, and — holy shit — the folks at Fuzz Fest have done it again. For six years running, Fuzz Fest has thrown the biggest, baddest bash for metro Detroit bands who embody the fuzzy, give-no-fuckery fire forged by the likes of Iggy Pop and the imperfect perfection of the MC5. This year, Fuzz Fest will host 33 bands on two stages over the course of three nights, and invites metal mainstays Child Bite along with Towner, Wizard Union, Toe Cutter, the Amino Acids , Loose Koozies, and outer space rockers Krillin

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.