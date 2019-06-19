City Slang

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Tee Grizzley will serve ‘Scriptures’ at the Crofoot

Local Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge KAHN SANTORI DAVIDSON
  • Kahn Santori Davidson

Tee Grizzley is taking us to church. Detroit’s rap wunderkind (the dude is just 25 years old) released his Timbaland-produced sophomore record, Scriptures, earlier in June, and it finds the former MT cover boy throwing jabs at Slim Shady and staking a claim on Detroit’s rap turf. The 14-track record is suggested to be divided into three parts — greed, karma, and revenge — and is virtually feature-less (save for the album’s closer, which invites YNW Melly and A Boogie wit da Hoodie), proving that Tee can man the pulpit by his damn self. DJ Mo Beatz and B Free are also on the bill.

Tee Grizzley wsg will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Crofoot; 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac; 313-858-9333; thecrofoot.com. Tickets are $39.50+.

City Slang

