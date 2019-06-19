Detroit's Tee Grizzley will serve ‘Scriptures’ at the Crofoot

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davidson

Tee Grizzley is taking us to church. Detroit’s rap wunderkind (the dude is just 25 years old) released his Timbaland-produced sophomore record,, earlier in June, and it finds the former MT cover boy throwing jabs at Slim Shady and staking a claim on Detroit’s rap turf. The 14-track record is suggested to be divided into three parts — greed, karma, and revenge — and is virtually feature-less (save for the album’s closer, which invites YNW Melly and A Boogie wit da Hoodie), proving that Tee can man the pulpit by his damn self. DJ Mo Beatz and B Free are also on the bill.

