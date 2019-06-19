Detroit's Something Cold is celebrating 10 years of industrial wave and fog juice

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Is it cold in here or is it just the 10-year anniversary of Detroit’s foggiest party in town?Both a social club and a record label specializing in minimal synth, post-punk, and coldwave, Something Cold has been filling Detroit’s sinus cavities with fog juice, and its ear cavities with broody industrial sounds, for a decade. To celebrate its ongoing monthly vinyl residency and the countless parties and performances it's hosted all around town, Something Cold is keeping it close to home at UFO Factory, where it's been making Thursdays frosty AF for the past few years.

