Iggy Pop now has a coffee with notes of nutmeg and it's punk AF

Iggy Pop.

Lust for caffeine, anyone?



The latest product to sport Iggy Pop's name, following 2017's surf and destroy-worthy board short collab with Billabong, is a signature brew from Stumptown coffee.





community located in Aceh, Sumatra, and processed by the Ketiara Cooperative — a certified organic, female-run co-0p.

The brew's minimalistic matte black bag, designed by the Detroit p

unk pioneer, sports an illustration and his autograph.







Iggy's caffeine craving has been well documented, mostly by friend and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch. In 2003, Pop appeared in Jarmusch's Coffee and Cigarettes — a black-and-white conversational collection of vignettes during which Pop shoots the shit with Tom Waits over, you guessed it, coffee and cigarettes. Most recently, Iggy played "Male Coffee Zombie" alongside Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton in

which hit theaters last week.

The blend, which boasts bold notes of “dates, nutmeg, and a long, chocolatey finish,” is produced by an Indonesian

A 12-ounce bag of Iggy's brew will run you $19 and can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

