Iggy Pop now has a coffee with notes of nutmeg and it's punk AF

Lust for caffeine, anyone?
The latest product to sport Iggy Pop's name, following 2017's surf and destroy-worthy board short collab with Billabong, is a signature brew from Stumptown coffee.
#coffeedate Posted @withrepost • @stumptowncoffee ⚡️COFFEE WITH IGGY POP⚡️ We’ve teamed up with the Godfather of Punk to bring you a special coffee in a bag designed by the man himself. Inside you’ll find single origin Indonesia Bies Penantan, produced by the female-led Ketiara Cooperative. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ A portion of proceeds goes to supporting the @girlsrockcampalliance , who empower youth through music. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Find it in cafes and online ✌️ @iggypopofficial ⠀⠀
A 12-ounce bag of Iggy's brew will run you $19 and can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls Rock Camp Alliance.
