Wednesday, June 12, 2019

City Slang

To ‘8 Mile’ and beyond — emcee Miz Korona steps up with band at PJ's Lager House

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:09 PM

COURTESY OF MIZ KORONA
  • Courtesy of Miz Korona

You may remember scene-stealer Miz Korona from Eminem’s 2002 quasi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, when she dominated a lunch break rap battle.
But there’s more to this word-slayer than just her silver-screen appearance. As a longstanding underground Detroit emcee, Korona delivers rap with hints of R&B as evidenced by 2017’s “Set Fire,” which features Korona spitting some positivity over Prince-esque guitar riffs for a soulful fusion all her own. Korona will be joined by her band, the Korona Effect, and Finale, D.s.sense, and Nix will also take the stage.

Performance begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; facebook.com/lagerhouse; Tickets are $10-$15.

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Miz Korona and the Korona Effect, Finale, DSSENSE and Nix @ PJ's Lager House

    • Fri., June 14, 8 p.m. $10-$15
    • Buy Tickets

