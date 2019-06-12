Courtesy of Miz Korona

You may remember scene-stealer Miz Korona from Eminem’s 2002 quasi-autobiographical film, when she dominated a lunch break rap battle.But there’s more to this word-slayer than just her silver-screen appearance. As a longstanding underground Detroit emcee, Korona delivers rap with hints of R&B as evidenced by 2017’s “Set Fire,” which features Korona spitting some positivity over Prince-esque guitar riffs for a soulful fusion all her own. Korona will be joined by her band, the Korona Effect, and Finale, D.s.sense, and Nix will also take the stage.

