click to enlarge Autumn Dewilde.

Jenny Lewis.

Don’t @ us but the Postal Service’s 2003 record Give Up still fucking slaps. Though the collaborative side project between Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis produced only one record, both Gibbard and Lewis continue to push themselves to evolve — and preserve — what we’ve come to recognize as that early 2000s “indie” sound.The tour invites Lewis, who is supporting her celebrated fourth solo record , which was released earlier this year, and DCFC will back 2018’sLewis will return to town to headline the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on Sept. 18.

