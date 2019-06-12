Here's the trailer for 'Danny's House,' a new show where Danny Brown interviews guests in his basement

Danny’s House will be a talk show on VICELAND that will give exactly what it promises: Brown will interview guests in his basement. The show is executive produced by Derrick Beckles (The Eric Andre Show) and is set to premiere at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.
Initial guests include A$AP Rocky, EL-P, Hannibal Buress, ScHoolboy Q, the Insane Clown Posse, Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, and more.
The trailer is below.
