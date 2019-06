Here's the trailer for 'Danny's House,' a new show where Danny Brown interviews guests in his basement

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison

Well, here's some good news for Danny Brown fans. In addition to an upcoming album produced by Q-Tip , the Detroit rapper will soon have his very own TV show.will be a talk show on VICELAND that will give exactly what it promises: Brown will interview guests in his basement. The show is executive produced by Derrick Beckles () and is set to premiere at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.Initial guests include A$AP Rocky, EL-P, Hannibal Buress, ScHoolboy Q, the Insane Clown Posse,’s Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, and more.The trailer is below.