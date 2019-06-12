City Slang

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

City Slang

Here's the trailer for 'Danny's House,' a new show where Danny Brown interviews guests in his basement

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge KAHN SANTORI DAVISON
  • Kahn Santori Davison

Well, here's some good news for Danny Brown fans. In addition to an upcoming album produced by Q-Tip, the Detroit rapper will soon have his very own TV show.

Danny’s House will be a talk show on VICELAND that will give exactly what it promises: Brown will interview guests in his basement. The show is executive produced by Derrick Beckles (The Eric Andre Show) and is set to premiere at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Initial guests include A$AP Rocky, EL-P, Hannibal Buress, ScHoolboy Q, the Insane Clown Posse, Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, and more.



The trailer is below.


City Slang

