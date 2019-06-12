Get dancey and sappy with James Linck, Jaws that Bite, Duane, and Goldzilla at Old Miami

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

It might be a bold statement, but Detroit-based artist and producer James Linck is an island unto himself with his soul-pop stronghold. Last year, the alt-R&B crooner with a taste for textural synths released the single “Heart Shapes,” which finds Linck leaning into acceptance: “You can switch like blades/ Or you can dig like spades/ Hearts will break and take new shapes/ So I just let it make what it makes.” To round out an evening of feel-good dance energy, jazz guitarist Mike D. Sabatini’s project Jaws That Bite (think atmospheric chillwave) will perform, along with old-school lo-fi techno artist Duane and veteran emcee Goldzilla.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.