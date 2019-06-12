City Slang

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Get dancey and sappy with James Linck, Jaws that Bite, Duane, and Goldzilla at Old Miami

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

It might be a bold statement, but Detroit-based artist and producer James Linck is an island unto himself with his soul-pop stronghold. Last year, the alt-R&B crooner with a taste for textural synths released the single “Heart Shapes,” which finds Linck leaning into acceptance: “You can switch like blades/ Or you can dig like spades/ Hearts will break and take new shapes/ So I just let it make what it makes.” To round out an evening of feel-good dance energy, jazz guitarist Mike D. Sabatini’s project Jaws That Bite (think atmospheric chillwave) will perform, along with old-school lo-fi techno artist Duane and veteran emcee Goldzilla.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Old Miami; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami. Tickets are $5.




