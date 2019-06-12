The Scene

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The Scene

Fulfill your bloodlust with midnight screenings of ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ in Royal Oak

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:53 PM

UNISON FILMS
  • Unison Films

Shortly after Edward Cullen and Bella Swan fucking shimmered their vampire asses through a disturbingly bad film trilogy that grossed hundreds of millions of dollars, we met Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr — just four totally average vampire dudes trying to kick it in the 21st Century as roommates sharing a flat in New Zealand.

Welcome to What We Do in the Shadows — the 2014 bloodsucking mockumentary written, directed, and starring Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) that has redefined the vampire genre in the most self-aware way possible. The film has also spurred a series of the same name and concept — though set in Staten Island — on FX, which announced last month that it would be renewing the comedy for a second season.

What We Do in the Shadows screening begin at midnight on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15 at the Main Art Theatre; 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets are $7.



    “What We Do in the Shadows” @ Main Art Theatre

    • Fri., June 14, 12 a.m. and Sat., June 15, 12 a.m. $7

