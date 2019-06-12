Fulfill your bloodlust with midnight screenings of ‘What We Do in the Shadows‘ in Royal Oak

Unison Films

Shortly after Edward Cullen and Bella Swan fucking shimmered their vampire asses through a disturbingly bad film trilogy that grossed hundreds of millions of dollars, we met Viago, Vladislav, Deacon, and Petyr — just four totally average vampire dudes trying to kick it in the 21st Century as roommates sharing a flat in New Zealand.Welcome to— the 2014 bloodsucking mockumentary written, directed, and starring Taika Waititi () and Jemaine Clement () that has redefined the vampire genre in the most self-aware way possible. The film has also spurred a series of the same name and concept — though set in Staten Island — on FX, which announced last month that it would be renewing the comedy for a second season.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.