Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Father John Misty teams up with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for Detroit performance

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019


A pouty Father John Misty. - COLDAF-79 / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • coldaf-79 / Shutterstock.com
  • A pouty Father John Misty.

One is a sexy, sardonic troubled troubadour whose most popular pull-quotes are ones that reference LSD, the blurred lines between artist and identity, and Taylor Swift — the other, a decorated singer-songwriter who straddles the line between Americana and abrasive folk with his textural take on country music. The former, Father John Misty and the latter, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, have teamed up with singer-songwriter Jade Bird for a co-headlining singer-songwritery evening of confessional musings and come-to-Jesus moments (with and without LSD).

Father John Misty and Jason Isbell with the 400 Unit will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $49.50+.




