Wednesday, June 12, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Prude Boys return with sweet and somber 7-inch single release at UFO Factory

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Prude Boys. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Prude Boys.

Formerly known as the Lost Boys, Caroline Myrick, Quennton Thornbury, and Connor Dodson return for another go as Prude Boys with their latest 7-inch single. The Reunion/Daddy marks the trio’s follow-up to 2017’s double releases — both of which spotlight the rock outfit’s penchant for cinematic duality, as well as Myrick’s singular songbird rock warble. On one hand, you have “The Outlaw,” a surf-rock Western that would fit right in with any number of Tarantino films, while “Talking to Myself” could score a late ’90s makeover montage. This time around, they’re combining the two for what feels like a sweet and somber rock pairing. Prude Boys will be joined by Milk Bath and Phased Out, the latest project from Dina Bankole (Casual Sweetheart, Secret Twins, and Skinny Wrists).


Prude Boys wsg Phased Out, and Milk Bath will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $10.




  • Staff Pick
    Prude Boys @ UFO Factory

    • Fri., June 14, 9 p.m. $10

