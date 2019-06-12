Detroit's 3ft go deep into psychedelia with vinyl release show in Hamtramck

click to enlarge Courtesy of 3ft

Do you remember when the bohemian kitsch served up by Portland shit-starters the Dandy Warhols clashed with the manic psychedelia of the Brian Jonestown Massacre ? Well, the Detroit five-piece running around as 3ft are doing their damndest to unify the ethos of the warring psych rockers with their sophomore record,, which is getting a sweet little release bash. The show will also host a debut performance by Kind Beast (from the gents of White Gold Scorpio) as well as sludge-heavy Dark Red.

