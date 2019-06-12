City Slang

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Detroit's 3ft go deep into psychedelia with vinyl release show in Hamtramck

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 3FT
  • Courtesy of 3ft

Do you remember when the bohemian kitsch served up by Portland shit-starters the Dandy Warhols clashed with the manic psychedelia of the Brian Jonestown Massacre? Well, the Detroit five-piece running around as 3ft are doing their damndest to unify the ethos of the warring psych rockers with their sophomore record, 21st Century Drone, which is getting a sweet little release bash. The show will also host a debut performance by Kind Beast (from the gents of White Gold Scorpio) as well as sludge-heavy Dark Red.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; facebook.com/outerlimitsdetroit. Tickets are $7.

  • Staff Pick
    3ft vinyl release with Dark Red, Kind Beast, and DJ Greg Baise @ Outer Limits Lounge

    • Fri., June 14, 8 p.m. $7

