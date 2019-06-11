‘Smoke.Netflix.Chill’ with Tank and the Bangas at the Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Alex Marks

Why can’t we have “Nice Things”? Well, thanks to funk-soul ensemble Tank and the Bangas, we totally can. The New Orleans-based ensemble caught a wave when they won NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk contest, which enabled the band to record its sophomore release, 2019’s Green Balloon. The record’s lead single “Nice Things” finds Tarriona “Tank” Ball making the case as to why a lover should reward her with all things Gucci. It is then followed by the playfully blunt “Smoke.Netflix.Chill” — an embodiment of the feel-good spectrum Tank and the Bangas represent. New Orleans-based rapper Alfred Banks is also on the bill.



Tank and the Bangas will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Majestic Theatre; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $20-$25.







