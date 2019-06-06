City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

City Slang

Video: Detroit rapper Nick Speed drops a boom-bap gem with 'Throw Sum'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge SCREENBGRAB
  • Screenbgrab

Lately the best place to catch producer and DJ Nick Speed has been on Red Bull Radio and Shade 45 radio shows spinning classic hip-hop mixes. This time the Detroit native has dropped a gem of his own.

“Throw Sum” is a boom-bap track with a vintage Detroit edge to it. Speed reminds everyone he’s a talented lyricist as well with lines like, “I live lawless, I know I’m not flawless/ I know I’m not big as Christopher Wallace.”

The visuals (directed by his sister Lauren Speed) feature Nick writing, in the booth, and in front of several of Detroit’s landmarks. Check out the video below.
 
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Patti Smith announces a pair of dates at the Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  2. Headliners announced for 2019 Pig & Whiskey including the Verve Pipe, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Electric Six, Laith- Al-Saadi, and more Read More

  3. Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura sees the light on ‘Midnight’ Read More

  4. Motown’s 60th anniversary festivities continue with a visit from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Read More

  5. Bob Seger begins his hometown farewell run this week Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...