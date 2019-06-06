Headliners announced for 2019 Pig & Whiskey including the Verve Pipe, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Electric Six, Laith- Al-Saadi, and more

click to enlarge
Summer is almost here, so you know what that means: Pig & Whiskey, Metro Times
' annual celebration of live music, barbecue, and booze, is right around the corner. This year's event will take place Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 in downtown Ferndale.
To whet your appetite, we're pleased to announce this year's headliners, which include "The Freshman" alt-rockers the Verve Pipe. Ann Arbor-based guitar god Laith Al-Saadi will also return, as will "High Voltage" rock stalwarts Electric Six (well, their set got rained out last year).
Also on the bill genre-defying rock band Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, as well as the Michigan Rattlers, who will warm up for P&W by supporting Bob Seger
on his farewell tour.
Once again, Pig & Whiskey will be held in downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile and East Troy Street between Woodward Avenue Brewers and the Emory. The event is all ages and admission is free.
More information will be available at pigandwhiskeyferndale.com
as details emerge.
