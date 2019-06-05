Patti Smith announces a pair of dates at the Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com



The godmother of punk is returning to some old stomping ground this fall.



Last week, Patti Smith, 72, announced the release of her latest memoir, Year of the Monkey — a follow-up t0 2017's novella Devotion. This will mark Smith's third memoir following 2015's M Train and the award-winning Just Kids, which details her relationship with the late Robert Mapplethorpe.



