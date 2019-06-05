City Slang

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

City Slang

Patti Smith announces a pair of dates at the Royal Oak Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com


The godmother of punk is returning to some old stomping ground this fall.

Last week, Patti Smith, 72, announced the release of her latest memoir, Year of the Monkey — a follow-up t0 2017's novella Devotion. This will mark Smith's third memoir following 2015's M Train and the award-winning Just Kids, which details her relationship with the late Robert Mapplethorpe.



“I began writing it on New Year’s Day, 2016, in cafes, trains, and strange motels by the sea, with no particular design, until page by page it became a book,” Smith revealed in a recent Instagram post. “I'm very excited to have new work to report!”

Before Year of the Monkey hits shelves on Sept. 24, Smith will pay a visit to the Royal Oak Music Theatre Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. The last time she performed in metro Detroit was in 2017 for a special Valentines Day set in support of Devotion at the Detroit Film Theatre.

Smith, a Chicago native raised in New Jersey, married Detroit musician Fred “Sonic” Smith in 1980 after a chance meeting at the Lafayette Coney Island. The two would move to St. Claire Shores where the “Because the Night” singer lived until Fred's death in 1994 — she relocated to New York City soon after. The 11,000-square-foot home is currently on the market for $499,000.

Tickets ($45+) go on sale Friday, June 7, at noon and can be purchased by visiting royaloakmusictheatre.com.


City Slang

