City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

City Slang

Laith Al-Saadi will kick off Ann Arbor's Sonic Lunch concert series

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:31 AM

DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe

If you’re not hip to Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch, you’re missing one hell of a lunch break. The free midday summer concert series is kicking off its 11th season with Ann Arbor musician Laith Al-Saadi, who scored his 15 minutes of reality TV fame as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice in 2016. Since hitting the national stage, Al-Saadi has maintained a legion of fans at home and abroad. Most recently, Al-Saadi performed the national anthem à la Jimi Hendrix at the first Hash Bash since Michigan legalized weed and did an intimate series of performances alongside Jimmy Vivino, formerly of Conan O’Brien’s Basic Cable Band.

Laith Al-Saadi will perform at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Liberty Plaza; Ann Arbor; facebook.com/soniclunch. No cover.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Sonic Lunch presents Laith Al-Saadi @ Downtown Ann Arbor

    • Thu., June 6, 11:30 a.m. Free

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Werewolf Jones joins Nots, Olivia Neutron-John, and Fire Heads at UFO Factory Read More

  2. Motown’s 60th anniversary festivities continue with a visit from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Read More

  3. Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura sees the light on ‘Midnight’ Read More

  4. On new album, Big Tone and House Shoes look back to move forward Read More

  5. Lake Street Dive gets by with a little help from their friends — themselves Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...