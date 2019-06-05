Laith Al-Saadi will kick off Ann Arbor's Sonic Lunch concert series

If you’re not hip to Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch, you’re missing one hell of a lunch break. The free midday summer concert series is kicking off its 11th season with Ann Arbor musician Laith Al-Saadi, who scored his 15 minutes of reality TV fame as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice in 2016. Since hitting the national stage, Al-Saadi has maintained a legion of fans at home and abroad. Most recently, Al-Saadi performed the national anthem à la Jimi Hendrix at the first Hash Bash since Michigan legalized weed and did an intimate series of performances alongside Jimmy Vivino, formerly of Conan O’Brien’s Basic Cable Band.
Laith Al-Saadi will perform at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Liberty Plaza; Ann Arbor; facebook.com/soniclunch. No cover.
