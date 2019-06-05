Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Johnny Ill teams up with Shells and Book Lovers for Ann Arbor performance
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:36 AM
If you’re a devout Jonathan Richman fan and a lover of droning, confessional garage rock with an energy drink kick, Detroit’s Johnny Ill
might do the trick for you. Led by John William Francisco Garcia with Daniel Kanka and Kevin McGorey, Johnny Ill will headline the raucous affair, which will also see the debut live performance by a brand-spanking-new ensemble Book Lovers. (They don’t even have an internet presence yet, so this is a pretty big deal.) Rounding out the bill is Detroit guitarist and composer Shelley Salant.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Lo-fi Bar; 220 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-6070; lofiannarbor.com. No cover.
