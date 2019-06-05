City Slang

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

City Slang

Johnny Ill teams up with Shells and Book Lovers for Ann Arbor performance

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Johnny Ills. - ZAK BRATTO
  • Zak Bratto
  • Johnny Ills.

If you’re a devout Jonathan Richman fan and a lover of droning, confessional garage rock with an energy drink kick, Detroit’s Johnny Ill might do the trick for you. Led by John William Francisco Garcia with Daniel Kanka and Kevin McGorey, Johnny Ill will headline the raucous affair, which will also see the debut live performance by a brand-spanking-new ensemble Book Lovers. (They don’t even have an internet presence yet, so this is a pretty big deal.) Rounding out the bill is Detroit guitarist and composer Shelley Salant.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Lo-fi Bar; 220 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-6070; lofiannarbor.com. No cover.

City Slang

