Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Heaven Honey invites Detroit's Primer, Zilched, and Cashforgold for Hamtramck performance
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 8:31 AM
Primer.
We totally slept on the release of Novelty
— the soaring debut record from Alyssa Midcalf. Also serving as one-half of the Grand Rapids electronic act PARTS, Midcalf dropped Novelty
back in March under the alias Primer, and it’s the dystopian disco we didn’t know we needed. Primer will help support Heaven Honey out of Bloomington, Ind., along with the Chloe Drallos-led shoegaze trio Zilched and Jacqueline Torgerson — who releases spiritual emo under the moniker Cashforgold.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $8-$10.
