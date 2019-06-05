Heaven Honey invites Detroit's Primer, Zilched, and Cashforgold for Hamtramck performance

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Primer.



Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $8-$10.





<a href="http://primersworld.bandcamp.com/album/novelty">Novelty by Primer</a>





We totally slept on the release of— the soaring debut record from Alyssa Midcalf. Also serving as one-half of the Grand Rapids electronic act PARTS, Midcalf droppedback in March under the alias Primer, and it’s the dystopian disco we didn’t know we needed. Primer will help support Heaven Honey out of Bloomington, Ind., along with the Chloe Drallos-led shoegaze trio Zilched and Jacqueline Torgerson — who releases spiritual emo under the moniker Cashforgold.