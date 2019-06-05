Mastodon celebrates 10 years of 'Crack the Skye' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Mastodon.

So, get this: An astral traveling paraplegic disappears into a wormhole and his soul enters Rasputin’s body via a Russian cult; when he’s murdered his soul exits Rasputin’s body and shoots back into space through a crack in the sky; and in an attempt to return his soul to his body before it’s too late, the devil gets in the way. No, this isn’t an acid trip: It’s the plot from the 2008 concept record from Atlanta prog-metal anchors Mastodon. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of, Mastodon will perform the record in its entirety. Coheed and Cambria, promoting, is also on the bill, as is metalcore outfit Every Time I Die.

