City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

City Slang

Mastodon celebrates 10 years of 'Crack the Skye' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge Mastodon. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Mastodon.
So, get this: An astral traveling paraplegic disappears into a wormhole and his soul enters Rasputin’s body via a Russian cult; when he’s murdered his soul exits Rasputin’s body and shoots back into space through a crack in the sky; and in an attempt to return his soul to his body before it’s too late, the devil gets in the way. No, this isn’t an acid trip: It’s the plot from the 2008 concept record from Atlanta prog-metal anchors Mastodon. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Crack the Skye, Mastodon will perform the record in its entirety. Coheed and Cambria, promoting The Unheavenly Creatures, is also on the bill, as is metalcore outfit Every Time I Die.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $20+.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Coheed and Cambria, Mastadon @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

    • Tue., June 11, 6:30 p.m. $20+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Werewolf Jones joins Nots, Olivia Neutron-John, and Fire Heads at UFO Factory Read More

  2. Motown’s 60th anniversary festivities continue with a visit from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Read More

  3. Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura sees the light on ‘Midnight’ Read More

  4. On new album, Big Tone and House Shoes look back to move forward Read More

  5. Lake Street Dive gets by with a little help from their friends — themselves Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...