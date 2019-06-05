Mastodon celebrates 10 years of 'Crack the Skye' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

So, get this: An astral traveling paraplegic disappears into a wormhole and his soul enters Rasputin’s body via a Russian cult; when he’s murdered his soul exits Rasputin’s body and shoots back into space through a crack in the sky; and in an attempt to return his soul to his body before it’s too late, the devil gets in the way. No, this isn’t an acid trip: It’s the plot from the 2008 concept record from Atlanta prog-metal anchors Mastodon. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Crack the Skye, Mastodon will perform the record in its entirety. Coheed and Cambria, promoting The Unheavenly Creatures, is also on the bill, as is metalcore outfit Every Time I Die.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $20+.
