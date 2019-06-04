City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Werewolf Jones joins Nots, Olivia Neutron-John, and Fire Heads at UFO Factory

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Werewolf Jones. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Werewolf Jones.

Adam Hunter, Aaron Cohen, and Heath McManus are Werewolf Jones — the Detroit-based band that is doing a damn fine job of keeping the punk-rock torch aflame.

Earlier this year, the roommates turned bandmates scored a spot on Metro Times’ annual bands to watch roundup with their sweat-soaked self-titled debut, released on cassette through Rare Plant Tapes. Following a brief Midwest jaunt with the Whiffs and Brain Bagz, Werewolf Jones returns home to support the textural punk of Memphis-based foursome NOTS, and the aggressive East Coast bedroom pop of Anna Nasty, aka Oliva Neutron-John. Wisconsin garage rockers Fire Heads also join the bill with Detroit’s DJ Shells.

Werewolf Jones will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $12.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Isley Brothers and the O'Jays announce performance at Detroit's Fox Theatre Read More

  2. Stone Temple Pilots plot co-headlining tour with Rival Sons, including a metro Detroit stop Read More

  3. WhateverFest returns for ninth year for an all-nighter along the Dequindre Cut Read More

  4. Shake up some Faygo — the Gathering of the Juggalos announces details for 20th anniversary Read More

  5. Indie rockers JR JR go their own way after breaking up with Warner Bros. Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...