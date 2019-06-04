Detroit's Werewolf Jones joins Nots, Olivia Neutron-John, and Fire Heads at UFO Factory

Adam Hunter, Aaron Cohen, and Heath McManus are Werewolf Jones — the Detroit-based band that is doing a damn fine job of keeping the punk-rock torch aflame.
Earlier this year, the roommates turned bandmates scored a spot on Metro Times’ annual bands to watch roundup with their sweat-soaked self-titled debut, released on cassette through Rare Plant Tapes. Following a brief Midwest jaunt with the Whiffs and Brain Bagz, Werewolf Jones returns home to support the textural punk of Memphis-based foursome NOTS, and the aggressive East Coast bedroom pop of Anna Nasty, aka Oliva Neutron-John. Wisconsin garage rockers Fire Heads also join the bill with Detroit’s DJ Shells.
Werewolf Jones will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Tickets are $12.
