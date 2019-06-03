City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

City Slang

The Isley Brothers and the O'Jays announce performance at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge The O'Jays. - BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
  • The O'Jays.

All aboard the “Love Train” — two Ohio-bred hit-makers are coming together for a special evening at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Chart-topping R&B legends the O'Jays will join the Isley Brothers for a Detroit performance on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is an extension of the Isley Brothers' 60th-anniversary tour to commemorate their iconic 1959 debut record, Shout!, which delivered the surviving Isleys, Ronald, 77, and guitarist Ernie, 66, to Detroit's Sound Board in January.

Tickets ($40+) go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Isley Brothers and the O'Jays @ Fox Theatre

    • Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $40+

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Stone Temple Pilots plot co-headlining tour with Rival Sons, including a metro Detroit stop Read More

  2. WhateverFest returns for ninth year for an all-nighter along the Dequindre Cut Read More

  3. Shake up some Faygo — the Gathering of the Juggalos announces details for 20th anniversary Read More

  4. Detroit native J.Jackson releases new track Read More

  5. Indie rockers JR JR go their own way after breaking up with Warner Bros. Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...