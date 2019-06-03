The Isley Brothers and the O'Jays announce performance at Detroit's Fox Theatre

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

The O'Jays.

All aboard the “Love Train” — two Ohio-bred hit-makers are coming together for a special evening at Detroit's Fox Theatre.Chart-topping R&B legends the O'Jays will join the Isley Brothers for a Detroit performance on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is an extension of the Isley Brothers' 60th-anniversary tour to commemorate their iconic 1959 debut record,which delivered the surviving Isleys, Ronald, 77, and guitarist Ernie, 66, to Detroit's Sound Board in January.Tickets ($40+) go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.