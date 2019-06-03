City Slang

Monday, June 3, 2019

City Slang

Stone Temple Pilots plot co-headlining tour with Rival Sons, including a metro Detroit stop

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge A.PAES / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • A.PAES / Shutterstock.com

Nearly 30 years after “Plush” dominated airwaves and just two years after electing a Michigander as its new singer, Stone Temple Pilots continue to forge ahead — this time with a co-headlining tour.

On Monday, Stone Temple Pilots announced the band will embark on a 12-date run of co-headlining performances with Long Beach rockers Rival Sons this fall. The tour, which kicks off in September in Baltimore, will visit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Friday, Sept. 27.



STP's Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz welcomed vocalist and Marine City native Jeff Gutt as its newest member in November of 2017 following the deaths of STP lead singers Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park vocalist replaced ousted original STP singer Weiland in 2013. Weiland died of an accidental overdose while on tour in 2015. Bennington committed suicide by hanging in 2017.

Before STP, Gutt landed a spot on the reality talent competition series X Factor in 2012 and then again in 2013 when he worked under the mentorship of Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland. Gutt ended the season in second place.

"If I would have won that crappy contract I would have been stuck in purgatory for the rest of my life," Gutt told Metro Times last year of his reality TV stint. "It's a bunch of suits that have control over your career at that point. I got to cut and run and do my own thing. I think I've proven that I'm more than just a TV singer. I was always more than that, even before I went on TV."

Last year saw the release of STP's self-titled seventh record and first with Gutt.

Tickets ($29.50+) are on sale now and can be purchased here.


  • Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

    • Fri., Sept. 27, 7 p.m. $29.50+

