Thursday, May 30, 2019

WhateverFest returns for ninth year for an all-nighter along the Dequindre Cut

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge DEQUINDRE CUT / FACEBOOK
  • Dequindre Cut / Facebook

The grassroots DIY music and arts festival, better known as WhateverFest, has come a long way since it started in an apartment building in 2011 and rocked the Tangent Gallery last year.

The ninth iteration will post up along the Dequindre Cut with more than 30 local bands and performers, including MotorKam, Saajtak, BAVE, Mezzanine, and Problematicblackhottie. To mix it up even more, WhateverFest partnered with Detroit Up North and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to extend WhateverFest into the evening and early morning, as this is the first year the event has offered an urban camping element. Though campsites are sold-out (bummer, dude!) the festival remains free and open to the public. However, there was a Kickstarter campaign tied to the event which did not reach its goal. As they say: The show must go on.

Event begins at noon on Saturday, June 1, at the Dequindre Cut; 1905 Alfred St., Detroit; facebook.com/whateverfestdet. Event is free.



