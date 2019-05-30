City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

City Slang

Detroit native J.Jackson releases new track

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge G’ONI
  • G’Oni

Detroit native J.Jackson is back with a banger.

“Chandelier” is a lyrical head-nodder over a trap beat. The first half of the hook goes, “We grind hard for a hundred years/ Till the crib has marble floors with the chandeliers/ 24/7 365 blood, sweat, and tears/ Valley of death, no evil I fear/ Its real in the field/ Either kill or be killed.”

“Chandeliers” was produced by Josh Lamont and is a part of Jackson's Eastside Story series. The song also features Detroit All-Stars Boldy James (who’s signed to Nas Mass Appeal Records) and Papertrail Ski.



Listen to the full track here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shake up some Faygo — the Gathering of the Juggalos announces details for 20th anniversary Read More

  2. Wu-Tang Clan celebrates 25 years of '36 Chambers' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill Read More

  3. Indie rockers JR JR go their own way after breaking up with Warner Bros. Read More

  4. How Spin Inc. is helping the next generation of Detroit DJs Read More

  5. WhateverFest returns for ninth year for an all-nighter along the Dequindre Cut Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...