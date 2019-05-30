Detroit native J.Jackson releases new track

click to enlarge G’Oni

Detroit native J.Jackson is back with a banger.“Chandelier” is a lyrical head-nodder over a trap beat. The first half of the hook goes, “We grind hard for a hundred years/ Till the crib has marble floors with the chandeliers/ 24/7 365 blood, sweat, and tears/ Valley of death, no evil I fear/ Its real in the field/ Either kill or be killed.”“Chandeliers” was produced by Josh Lamont and is a part of Jackson's Eastside Story series. The song also features Detroit All-Stars Boldy James (who’s signed to Nas Mass Appeal Records) and Papertrail Ski.Listen to the full track here

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.