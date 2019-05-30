Thursday, May 30, 2019
Detroit native J.Jackson releases new track
By Kahn Santori Davison
on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 4:08 PM
Detroit native J.Jackson is back with a banger.
“Chandelier” is a lyrical head-nodder over a trap beat. The first half of the hook goes, “We grind hard for a hundred years/ Till the crib has marble floors with the chandeliers/ 24/7 365 blood, sweat, and tears/ Valley of death, no evil I fear/ Its real in the field/ Either kill or be killed.”
“Chandeliers” was produced by Josh Lamont and is a part of Jackson's Eastside Story series. The song also features Detroit All-Stars Boldy James (who’s signed to Nas Mass Appeal Records) and Papertrail Ski.
Listen to the full track here
.
