Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Magic Bag's Myspace Emo Prom is a return to simpler times

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Taking Back Emo will perform the emo hits at the MySpace Emo Prom. - COURTESY OF MAGIC BAG
  • Courtesy of Magic Bag
  • Taking Back Emo will perform the emo hits at the MySpace Emo Prom.

For some of us, it’s a goddamn blessing that Myspace accidentally deleted years’ worth of old photos and content. For others, it marked the official end of an era — one in which the word “rawr” was a term of endearment, the application of thick black eyeliner indicated you were sad on the inside and outside, and laboring over the selection and order of your Top 8 was among your top stresses. Ah, yes. 'Twas simpler times.

Well, fret not, scene kids and emo adults — Myspace Emo Prom is here to help you relive your Hot Topic-wearing, actual-camera-mirror-selfie-taking pasts. Emo revivalists Taking Back Emo will serve up thrash-n-cry favorites from AFI, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

MySpace Emo Prom takes place at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $8.




