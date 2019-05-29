The Magic Bag's Myspace Emo Prom is a return to simpler times

click to enlarge Courtesy of Magic Bag

Taking Back Emo will perform the emo hits at the MySpace Emo Prom.

For some of us, it’s a goddamn blessing that Myspace accidentally deleted years’ worth of old photos and content . For others, it marked the official end of an era — one in which the word “rawr” was a term of endearment, the application of thick black eyeliner indicated you were sad on the inside and outside, and laboring over the selection and order of your Top 8 was among your top stresses. Ah, yes. 'Twas simpler times.Well, fret not, scene kids and emo adults — Myspace Emo Prom is here to help you relive your Hot Topic-wearing, actual-camera-mirror-selfie-taking pasts. Emo revivalists Taking Back Emo will serve up thrash-n-cry favorites from AFI Dashboard Confessional , and more.

