Michigan's Sufjan Stevens releases a pair of songs to benefit LGBTQ+ youth

click to enlarge Asthmatic Kitty

June marks national Pride month, and to commemorate it, Michigan-born indie singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has released a pair of love songs to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth.



A follow-up to his 2017 Grammy and Academy Award-nominated “Mystery of Love” from the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack, “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart” are the latest additions to Stevens' shimmering — and inclusive — folk-pop repertoire.



