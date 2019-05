Michigan's Sufjan Stevens releases a pair of songs to benefit LGBTQ+ youth

click to enlarge Asthmatic Kitty

June marks national Pride month, and to commemorate it, Michigan-born indie singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has released a pair of love songs to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth.



A follow-up to his 2017 Grammy and Academy Award-nominated “Mystery of Love” from the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack, “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart” are the latest additions to Stevens' shimmering — and inclusive — folk-pop repertoire.





According to a statement on Stevens' new Pride-themed site , “Love Yourself” is the result of reworking a four-song, 1996 demo while his brand-new track, “With My Whole Heart,” is described as having been a “personal challenge” for thesinger as he wanted to “write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.”The project is currently streaming across all platforms and will be released as a limited-edition 7” vinyl later next month. In addition to the songs, Stevens is also offering a limited-run rainbow Pride T-shirt which is available here A portion of the Pride project proceeds will benefit Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center as well as the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, New York — both of which offer support, resources, and housing for at-risk and homeless LGBTQ+ youth.Listen to Stevens' latest tracks below.